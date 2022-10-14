 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Women's City Open Committee, Exchange Club raise $2,500 for National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

City Open Nami donation

The Kenosha City Open recently donated to NAMI Kenosha County. Picured are (l-r) Roxane Kriederman, Carole Mills (Committee Members), Kelly Drucks (President of the Exchange Club & Committee Member); Jack Rose (President NAMI of Kenosha County); Pat Stone (Committee Member) and Patti Molitor (Exchange Club Member and Committee Member).   

On Sept. 20, The Exchange Club and Kenosha Women's City Open Committee members presented a check in the amount of $2,500.00 to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Kenosha. 

In keeping with the motto "Playing it Forward" The Exchange Club, local businesses, and 46 lady golfers made this event a success, according to City Open committee member Roxane Kriederman, to support a very important organization in our community. 

NAMI Kenosha County President Jack Rose accepted the check in the amount of $2,500.00.

Accepting the check for $2,500.00 is Jack Rose, President, NAMI Kenosha County. 

