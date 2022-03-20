Kenosha's Downtown Vision project a year later: Still happening, but with different development partners

Kenosha’s Downtown plan that includes a new City Hall, a plaza, performing arts center and a public park, among others, is in a holding pattern, as city officials have initiated negotiations with a new development partnership to bring forth their vision.

At the beginning of the year, city administration and Mayor John Antaramian began negotiating with the Milwaukee-based SmithGroup, which specializes in neighborhood revitalization and Cobalt Partners, a boutique real estate development firm, which have teamed up in an effort to put together a revised version of the proposed $400 million Downtown Development plan, which was approved by the City Council more than a year ago.

Financing

The mayor, who spoke with the Kenosha News in late February, said the city has moved on from developer Joe Chrnelich of New Kenosha LLC, who had difficulty solidifying the project’s complicated financing after U.S.-China trade relations broke down. Chrnelich, is still developing the proposed Brindisi Towers, however, which would be located to the north of the current Municipal Building at 625 52nd St.

“The problem we ran into is that, if you remember the project has a very large footprint, including a City Hall that someone is building for us,” he said. “And, Joe had a year to get the funding sources. Initially, he had his funding sources and then he lost it with the situation with China.”

“When Joe first applied for this, his funding came from China. During the Trump administration, things blew up between the United States and China and then, the funding went away,” Antaramian said.

Antaramian said another difficulty in putting together financing is that the project is tied to developing the future City Hall campus.

“City Hall is an expensive part of the project,” he said.

In late December 2020, the City Council had approved the ambitious “Downtown Vision” as one that would occur in the heart of Downtown as an eight-block redevelopment initiative in four phases over the next eight to 10 years.

Phase I included the proposed Brindisi Towers — two buildings featuring luxury apartments and condominiums, a restaurant and retail space with construction initially anticipated to begin last spring.

“Brindisi (Towers) will eventually happen,” said Antaramian.

Still happening

The first phase also includes the new municipal campus, conceptually a three-story office building with City Hall and the plaza, which is still planned at 812 56th St., the site of the current Civic Center building (formerly the city’s police station). A public park would then be situated in the current Municipal Building space.

A second phase of the Downtown development also envisions a performing arts center, planned at 52nd Street and Sheridan Road, just west of the existing Municipal Building. The center would include a 1,200-seat main theater along with a smaller, 300-seat community theater that would be operated by a not-for-profit entity.

“So, we’ve sat down with the groups that were the second and third choice (Smith Group and Cobalt Partners developers who were also considered for the Downtown Development previously) and those two teamed up for the Downtown. And, they’ve actually purchased a fair amount of land in the Downtown area already,” Antaramian said.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’ve been in discussions and I believe we will see that the project will move forward. It just got delayed,” he said. “The two groups together would take over working together to do this.”

U.S-based financing package

The cooperative partnership, according to Antaramian, is unique and financially sound.

“It is interesting … in the sense that both bring different things to the table. The finances and everything else are much stronger with the two of them,” Antaramian, noting that the financing package is U.S.-based. “We’re in the stage where we’re trying to work through the (usual) issues. But, again, I feel fairly good that we’ll get an arrangement and bring it forward again to the council and get this project moving.”

The mayor said the city and development teams were still in negotiations over the Downtown Development plan.

Antaramian said the new partners, however, are expected to reintroduce plans to the city, with modifications, for the Downtown civic campus, sometime later this year.

“I’m going to be cautious with my time line so forgive me, I would be looking for development to be occurring no later than the spring of next year,” he said. “Hopefully sooner, but like everything else now, you know, there’s so many different issues going on in the world and every place else, this is not a simple time for development. Everybody is working to try and make it move forward on a timely basis.”

Glimmer of the vision

The project’s latter phases anticipate the development of mixed residential and retail plans contingent on market conditions. In fact, some of these are actually already taking place or are on their way.

For instance, on the south end of the Downtown Plan near the Dayton Hotel, the nearly completed Lake Terrace Apartments a 70-unit multi-story upscale complex is taking shape with more exterior brickwork replacing the protective green wrapping more and more each day.

The Lake Terrace complex units are being leased at market rate, or about $1,700-$2,000 a month, the mayor said. Plans for the apartment complex were approved a year ago.

In late February, the City Council approved two more multi-story apartment complexes, the Simmons Terrace and Theater Terrace apartments. Simmons Terrace will be located overlooking the lake between 6th and 7th avenues, while Theater Terrace will be located at Sixth Street and 60th Avenue, nearby. When complete, they will also be leased at market rate.

“We did create a (tax increment finance district) for him on this site, but it’s all for infrastructure – roads and those kinds of things,” said Antaramian. Plans for the TIF district for the two apartment complexes were also approved in late February and have been in the works for the last seven months, according to the mayor.

“The Downtown is moving. It’s just that some of the projects have moved at a faster rate than others and you’re seeing that the south-side piece has moved quicker than the north side of Downtown,” he said.

