Kenosha's Fourth of July weekend to feature usual traditional fun

The city of Kenosha's Fourth of July weekend is packed with events and entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy.

Throughout the weekend, the Rainbow Valley Carnival will be up and running, featuring a variety of rides located between 54th Street and 55th Street west of Sixth Avenue.

Music and entertainment will commence Saturday, with a full lineup of performances continuing through Monday.

The Kenosha Civic Veteran's Parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The parade will travel south of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Avenue downtown and will end on the south side of Library Park.

"We're looking forward to having the parade again this year," said Kris Kochman, the community relations liaison for the city.

The Navy Band Great Lakes will lead this year's parade, which will feature 11 floats competing for ribbons and the "Best in Show" trophy.

"It's good to have our bands back," Kochman said.

There will also be a dog dock-diving contest running Saturday through Monday. Dogs are encouraged by their owners to jump off a dock and into a swimming pool to fetch their favorite toys. On-site registration beings at 4 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday,

On July 4, the Kenosha Pops will perform a medley of patriotic tunes from 4-5:30 p.m. Following that group will be Yesterday's Children from 7-9 p.m.

To conclude the evening, the Festival Foods Fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.

"I encourage everyone to come out to celebrate Independence Day," Kochman said.

