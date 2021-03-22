Kenosha's newest K9 is a specialist in finding hidden electronic evidence

Only a handful in U.S.

Deates was worried he would never be granted a dog, because dogs with the training are rare — there are only 51 in the world — and there are two other electronics detecting K9s already working in the region. But he learned he was approved earlier this year, and was assigned Iris in March, spending two weeks working with her trainer before bringing her home. She came to work with him for the first time last week.

The dogs are trained to find electronic devices like phones, storage devices or tiny microSD cards that are smaller than a penny but can store 100s of gigabytes of data. They find the devices by sniffing out a specific chemical compound used in making circuit boards. The dogs are especially valuable in finding evidence in child pornography or child explotation cases, where most or all of the evidence is on electronic devices.

Their value to investigations was proven in 2015 when handler Todd Jordan and his dog Bear were called in to an investigation at the home of Subway spokesman Jared Fogle in Indiana, where the dog found a hidden flash drive. On the strength of evidence found during the search, Fogle pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and was sentenced to prison.