COLLEGES

Kenosha's Palmen honored

Andrea Palmen of Kenosha was honored on the 2021-22 winter and spring academic all-conference team as a women’s basketball player at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn.

Andrea Palmen

Palmen

She won her honor from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. A 5-foot-7 guard, the junior Played in 23 games with 22 starts. She registered 31 assists, 15 steals, and four blocks. Palmen also made 10 3-pointers, the fourth-most on the team, and averaged 27.1 minutes per game.

Palmen, who played at The Prairie School in Racine, scored a career-high 12 points against Bethel on Jan. 15. 

