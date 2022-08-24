 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha's Sean Banaszak named team captain for Wayne State football

DETROIT - Former Indian Trail football standout Sean Banaszak has been named one of Wayne State University's (Detroit) team captains for the upcoming 2022 season.

Head coach Paul Winters announced his 2022 captains during a special "Captains Presentation" prior to the Aug. 20 practice.

Banaszak, a redshirt senior, joins Cooper Kukal, Julius Wilkerson and Drake Reid.

While Wilkerson was a captain in 2021, Banaszak and the others are first-time captains.

Wayne State opens the 2022 campaign at 23rd-ranked Slippery Rock on Sept. 3.

