Kevin Donald Kuhn, 48, of Franklin, faces charges of bail jumping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a suspect in connection with several cases of stalking and crim…
Froedtert’s Kenosha Urgent Care Center is no longer a 24/7 operation.
Among the new species were 44 lizards, 30 ants, 14 flowering plants, 13 sea stars, seven fish, four sharks, three moths, two spiders and one toad.
It was a marathon, not a sprint, for a group mostly comprised of Kenosha marathon and distance runners who made it their mission to visit ever…
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the suspect killed and reported to be the “active shoo…
The Kenosha Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jada Wilson was located safe, after a social media post Monday night requesting the p…
There’s nothing like starting the new year with a crisp dive into frigid Lake Michigan with hundreds of other area residents.
A Milwaukee woman faces charges after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police, and all before crashing into a …
In Kenosha, you can plunge, drum or hike your way into the new year.
An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.