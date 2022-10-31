 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Ray Booker

Kevin Ray Booker

Kevin Ray Booker, 58, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence causing injury (2nd+), hit and run involving injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

