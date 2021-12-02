Little Kevin is super quiet and we'll behaved. Pick him up, and he's a purr machine! View on PetFinder
A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appeara…
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
The video of Ahmaud Arbery's shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man's killing into the national consciousness.
SOMERS — The victim in Friday's fatal two-car crash on Highway 31 between Highways M and KR was identified Monday morning as Isaac A. Melendez…
A 19-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man who faces 12 criminal counts for causing a crash during a high-speed chase through Kenosha in August, waived…
One of five Kenosha men charged for their roles in a January 2020 gang shooting pleaded guilty to a felony charge earlier this month in Kenosh…
A 40-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin.
This holiday season, you can recreate your favorite “Home Alone” scenes by booking the Illinois house featured in the film for one night only on Airbnb.
A 20-year-old Kenosha man who faces six pending felony charges from 2020 has been charged with five new criminal counts that stem from a Nov. …
A felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon has been filed against a 24-year-old Racine man for his involvement in a Nov. 7 shooting in Dow…
