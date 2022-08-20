Keyontae Johnson will return

Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career.

Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, committing to the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will have one year of eligibility remaining, although he could petition the NCAA for another.

Johnson graduated from Florida in late April and announced plans to transfer days later. K-State and new coach Jerome Tang hosted Johnson on a recruiting visit in July.

Johnson has indicated he has received medical clearance to play again, something Florida officials said wasn’t going to happen in Gainesville. Now, he will get a chance to face his former team next season; K-State hosts the Gators on Jan. 28 in the annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Johnson could be a potential difference-maker for the Wildcats, who are rebuilding under Tang after finishing 14-17 in coach Bruce Weber’s final year in Manhattan. Johnson averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds during his last full season (2019-20) at Florida. He was a first-team, all-Southeastern Conference selection as a sophomore.

Golf

American Nelly Korda shot a 5-under 67 Saturday to make up seven strokes on her sister Jessica Korda and win the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour in Sotogrande, Spain.

Nelly Korda had bogeys on her second and final holes but it was still enough for a three-shot victory over her older sister, Spaniard Ana Pelaez Trivino and France's Pauline Roussin.

Nelly Korda finished with a 13-under total at the La Reserva Club de Sotogrande.

“I haven’t won this year, so it feels nice to get a win under my belt but I’m also very sad as it wasn’t the day Jess was expecting," Nelly Korda said. “I guess we were hoping for a bit more of a battle going down the stretch, but it’s golf and that sometimes happens.”

Jessica Korda shot a 5-over 77 to relinquish her six-shot lead over Roussin entering the final round. She had a 4-under 68 in the second round after opening with an 11-under 61 that broke the course record and equaled the lowest round in relation to par ever made on the Ladies European Tour.

Jessica Korda opened with consecutive birdies on Saturday but then made seven bogeys and a double bogey in addition to two other birdies.

Third-ranked Nelly Korda made three straight birdies on Nos. 7-9 and Nos. 12-14 before picking up another birdie on the 16th.

It was the second Ladies European Tour victory for Nelly Korda.

• Will Zalatoris felt pain in his lower back and withdrew after four holes Saturday at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del., saying he wanted to be ready for the FedEx Cup finale next week.

Zalatoris is coming off his first PGA Tour victory last week to start the PGA Tour's postseason. The win moved him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and to No. 9 in the world.

He was 1 under for the day and 4-under par for the tournament — four shots out of the lead at the time — when he tweaked his lower back on a shot on the third hole. He got treatment on the course, played the next hole and the pain did not subside.

“He felt that it was best to withdraw from the BMW Championship so he can work with his trainer the next few days to get the inflammation to calm down. Will looks forward to playing next week in Atlanta,” Zalatoris' manager, Allen Hobbs, said.

The PGA Tour season ends next week with the Tour Championship at East Lake, where all 30 players who qualify will have a chance to win the FedEx Cup and the $18 million prize.