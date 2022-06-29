Kids of all ages play in mud pits at Pringle Nature Center to celebrate Mud Day

Whether it was sitting in a little hand waiting to be launched, smeared all over a T-shirt or squished between little toes, mud covered every nearby surface at Pringle Nature Center's Mud Day event.

At the start of the event, which was at 2 p.m., roughly 50 kids of all ages were playing in the two mud pits located near the main building of Pringle Nature center to celebrate International Mud Day on Wednesday.

The Mud Day event has been put on for over five years, with a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to staff.

"It's just supposed to get kids outside and have a day when they don't need to feel bad about getting dirty," said Liz Alvey, a naturalist at Pringle Nature Center.

Tracy Warwick, an environmental educator at Pringle Nature Center, said it is also a way to bring people out together as a community.

"We're trying to get people in the community and kids out in nature," Warwick said. "And we're trying to get people to check out the nature playground, which is brand new."

Ashley Downie, a Paddock Lake resident who brought her kids to Mud Day, found the event after her sister sent a screenshot from Facebook.

"I think it's awesome-- every chance for them to get out and get involved with the other kids in the summertime and not be cooped up inside," Downie said.

Tabitha Brost from Antioch, IL, also found the event through Facebook. This was her first time at the Pringle Nature Center.

"I homeschool, and we just find any outdoor events that we can to be part of," Brost said. "I wasn't sure if he'd love the mud or not, but he's definitely enjoying it."

Sarah and Joe Schweninger of Salem, WI, attended Mud Day for the first time with their two children.

"We're having fun so far," Joe said.

Joe and Sarah said they would come back next year if the event was held again.

"Maybe he'll actually go in next year," Sarah said, referring to her son, who was playing in the dry dirt rather than the mud pits.

The mud pits are open year-round and are maintained by tilling the dirt, weeding, moving more dirt if needed and watering down the pits.

Alvey said the center tries to promote the possibilities of entertainment and enjoyment with natural materials.

"Sometimes families don't know what to do with their kids because they feel like they constantly have to entertain them," Alvey said. "Being outdoors is natural entertainment, and so we're trying to encourage people to just get outside and see that you really don't need electronics."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.