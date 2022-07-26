Kingfish best Battle Jacks

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 10-5 on Monday night.

Battle Creek struck first in the second inning off of a James Canar RBI single that plated Dillon Kark. Later in the frame, Brycen Sherwood scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Kenosha replied in the third when Zack Carinci scored on a throwing error to cut the gap down to 2-1. James McCoy then doubled to plate Taylor Darden to tie the game at 2-2.

Following a one-spot in the third for Battle Creek, Kenosha added two more runs in the fourth courtesy of a Brady Counsell single that scored Jay Beshears to make it 5-3. Later in the frame, Taylor Darden grounded out to score Bobby Atkinson to increase the lead to 6-3.

Kenosha put up two runs in the fifth and sixth to take a commanding 8-3 lead before Battle Creek made it 8-5 in the bottom of the sixth. Kenosha got both of the runs back in the seventh to take a 10-5 lead that held the rest of the game.

Jackson Braden was charged with the loss after throwing five innings allowing six runs.

Kenosha pitcher Alex Buchanan was credited with the win after throwing two innings of shutout ball. He relieved Lin Chen-Wei who lasted two innings and allowed three runs. Luke Pfeiffer relieved Buchanan, throwing one inning and allowing two runs. Jake Wright relieved Pfeiffer, throwing two shutout innings of shutout ball. Jackson Bahn threw a shutout eighth and Nick Ferazzi threw a shutout ninth.