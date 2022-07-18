Kingfish comeback falls short

Kokomo, Ind. - The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Kokomo Jackrabbits 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Kenosha opened the scoring in the first inning when Jay Beshears reached on an error to score Bobby Atkinson to make it 1-0. Kokomo responded in the fourth when Matt Aribal reached on an infield single to score Alejandro Holguin to tie the game at 1-1.

In the sixth, Kokomo put up four runs off of a Mark McNelly single that scored RJ Ochoa. Jon Jon Gazdar followed with a two-RBI single. The next batter, Connor Throneberry added an RBI groundout to put Kokomo up 5-1.

In the ninth, Kenosha ignited a late rally with a Brady Counsell double that scored Parker Stinson to make it 5-2. Zack Carinci then doubled to score Beshears and Counsell to make it 5-4. However, it was too late as Kokomo salvaged the series split.

Tyler Horvath was credited with the win after throwing three innings of shutout ball.

Kenosha pitcher Sam Bass was charged with the loss after throwing 1⅓ innings, conceding two runs. He relieved Luke Pfeiffer who lasted one inning and allowed one run. Santiago Gomez in his first start of the season went 2⅔ innings and allowed no runs. Tony Manzano followed Bass, throwing one inning allowing two runs. Lin Chen-Wei threw an inning of shutout ball and Grayson Thurman threw a shutout in the eighth.

Kenosha (7-5) will take on the Wausau Woodchucks (8-4) in the series opener on July 21 following the All-Star break. The first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.