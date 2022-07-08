Kingfish defeat Rockford 12-10 in series finale

LOVES PARK, Ill. — The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Rockford Rivets 12-10 on Thursday night in a rain-delayed 470-fan game at Rivets Stadium that saw its first pitch at 8:15 p.m.

Rockford put up five runs to start the game starting with a Nick Demarco solo shot.

Down 5-0, Kenosha got their first hit and scored on a Parker Stinson RBI double that plated Taylor Darden. In the sixth, Kenosha batted around scoring nine runs on three hits to take a 10-5 lead.

Following two runs in the top of the eighth for Kenosha, Rockford put up five of their own in the bottom half, but it was too late as Kenosha salvaged the split.

Aaron Husson was charged with the loss after recording no outs and allowing two runs.

Kenosha pitcher McCray Gann was credited with the win after throwing 3.2 innings, conceding five runs. He relieved Lin Chen-Wei, who lasted 2.2 innings conceding four runs, and Nick Lin Chen-Wei. Grayson Thurman closed out the game to book his tenth save on the season.

Kingfish pitchers Clark Candiotti and Grayson Thurman have both been selected as 2022 Northwoods League All-Stars.

Candiotti, the Wichita St. commit, is 2-2 on the year with 40 innings pitched (third in the Northwoods League), a 2.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts (third in the Northwoods League).

Candiotti solidified himself as an ace from the beginning, as he pitched five innings while giving up no earned runs and striking out five on Opening Day.

Thurman, the Lynchburg senior, posted a league-best 10 saves while posting a 0.86 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 21 innings. He has allowed an opposing batting average of .119.

Both pitchers will travel to Wisconsin Rapids for the All-Star game between the Great Lakes and Great Plains on July 19 at 7 p.m.