Kingfish fall short in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Kenosha put up three runs in the first frame courtesy of a Bobby Atkinson sacrifice fly that scored Zac Rice to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, Taylor Darden doubled to score Parker Stinson and Jay Beshears to make it 3-0.

Battle Creek put up two runs in the third on a Billy Hancock two-RBI single that plated Charlie Rhee and Even Borst to make it 3-2. They added on two more in the fourth on a Dillon Kark double that scored Joey Grabanski and a Rhee single that scored Kark to make it 4-3. They scored their final run of the game in the sixth on a Rhee RBI groundout that scored Brycen Sherwood to make it 5-3.

Kenosha got their next run in the eighth off of a Zack Carinci RBI single that scored Brady Counsell to cut the gap down to 5-4. That score held for the rest of the game.

A.J. Riddle Jr. was credited with the win after throwing six innings allowing three runs.

Kenosha pitcher Victor Loa was charged with the loss after throwing 4⅓ innings conceding four runs. Jake Jakubowski relieved Loa, throwing 1⅔ innings and allowing one run. John Creviston threw ⅔ innings of shutout ball and Tony Manzano threw the final 1⅔ innings, allowing zero runs.