Kingfish fall short in the home finale

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters 6-4 on Thursday night.

Traverse City struck first in the second off of a Trey Truitt fielder’s choice that scored Jacob Charon. Later in the frame, Alec Atkinson doubled to score Truitt to make it 2-0.

Traverse City added another run in the third off of a Colin Summerhill single that plated Marshall Toole. In the next inning, Atkinson grounded into a double play, but scored Sam Tackett to make it 4-0.

Traverse City got their final two runs of the game in the seventh off of a wild pitch that scored Evan Orzech and Toole.

Kenosha responded in the eighth with two runs when Nick Iannantone reached on an error to score Kevin Bushnell and Brayden Gorecki to make it 6-2. Trailing by four in the ninth, Kenosha added two more runs off of a Zach Marriott single that scored Rail Gilliam and a Gorecki single that scored Marriott. Kenosha had the winning run at the plate with one out, but Traverse City closer Mitch White stopped the comeback short to spoil the home finale for Kenosha.

Easton Johnson was credited with the win after throwing seven innings and allowing no runs.

Kenosha pitcher Sam Bass was charged with the loss after throwing six innings and allowing six runs. Connor Lutes came on in relief and threw two innings of shutout ball. Tristan Cazel threw a shutout in the ninth.