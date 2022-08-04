Kingfish fall short to Woodchucks

WAUSAU — The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Wausau Woodchucks 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Wausau's Tyler Cox drove in JC Ng with a single in the first inning. Chase Hug added insurance in the third when he scored on a wild pitch to put the Woodchucks up 2-0.

The Kingfish got on the board in the fourth inning when Nick Iannantone scored on a wild pitch to cut the gap down to 2-1. However, Wausau responded with two in the bottom half to claim a three run lead.

Kenosha tied the game in the sixth with three runs courtesy of a Zack Carinci single that scored James McCoy, a James Oman sacrifice fly that plated Iannantone and a Connor Hincks single that scored Carinci.

Wausau followed in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run home run by Chase Hug. They added a further two runs in the seventh inning. The Kingfish scored one run in the eighth inning following a groundout by Zach Marriott that plated Iannantone and one run in the ninth off of a Kyle Carmack sacrifice fly that scored Hincks — but that gap held as Wausau salvaged the split.

Korey Bunselmeyer was credited with the win after throwing 2⅔ innings allowing one run.

Kenosha pitcher Jake Jakubowski was charged with the loss after throwing three innings conceding six runs. Connor Blake who threw three frames in relief and allowed two runs. Luke Pfeiffer threw the seventh and eighth innings and didn’t allow a run.