Kingfish get off to a fast start

WAUSAU — The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Wausau Woodchucks 13-11 on Monday night.

Kenosha scored three runs in the second inning. A single by James Oman scored Brady Counsell and was followed by a single from Parker Stinson scored Colin Kalinowski. Oman scored on a wild pitch.

The Kingfish added four runs in the third inning courtesy of an Oman bases-clearing three-RBI triple and scored on an error to make it 7-0.

Down by 10 runs, Wausau put up five in the sixth to cut the gap down to five. However, Kenosha replied with one in the seventh from a Connor Hincks RBI double that scored Zack Carinci to put Kenosha up 13-7.

Wausau rattled off three runs in the ninth inning to cut the gap down to two, but Kenosha held on to take the opener.

Matt Milner was charged with the loss after throwing 2⅓ innings allowing five runs.

Kenosha pitcher Santiago Gomez was credited with the win after throwing five innings conceding four runs. Anthony Touhy relieved Gomez, throwing ⅓ innings and allowing three runs. Jackson Bahn threw 2⅓ innings of one-run ball. Damian Wallace followed, throwing ⅓ innings and allowing three runs. Zack Carinci got his first save of the season, throwing one frame of shutout ball.

Kenosha (12-13) will finish their series against Wausau (12-12) tonight at 6:35 p.m.