Kingfish lose out to the Pit Spitters

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters 10-7 on Wednesday night.

Traverse City struck first in the first when Glenn Miller reached on an error to score Evan Orzech. Kenosha replied in the bottom of the first off of a Kevin Bushnell RBI-groundout that plated Brayden Gorecki to even the score at 1-1.

Kenosha raced out to a three-run lead in the second courtesy of a passed ball that scored Zack Carinci, a Colin Kalinowski single that scored Connor Hincks and a Brayden Gorecki double that plated Kyler Carmack to make it 4-1.

Following one spots for Traverse City in the fourth and fifth, Kevin Bushnell replied in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to give Kenosha a 5-3 lead.

Traverse City took the lead in the sixth off of three runs. Alec Atkinson doubled to score Michael Tchavdarov and Dallas Duarte. Orzech then singled to bring around Atkinson to put Traverse City up 6-5.

Kenosha tied the game in the bottom half of the sixth courtesy of a Gorecki single that scored Marriott.

Traverse City had their biggest frame with four runs in the seventh that started with a Miller single that scored Colin Sumerhill and Jacob Charon. A walk then brought around Atkinson and an Orzech sacrifice fly scored Tchavdarov to make it 10-6.

Kenosha had the tying run at the plate in the ninth after a Carinci single scored Kevin Bushnell, but Hincks flew out to end the comeback attempt.

Coby Greiner was credited with the win after throwing one inning and allowing a run.

Kenosha pitcher Tony Manzano was charged with the loss after throwing ⅔ innings and allowing four runs. He relieved Jack Bahn who threw five innings and allowed five runs. He followed Nick Ferazzi who threw one inning and allowed an unearned run. Alex Buchanan threw the eighth and ninth and did not concede a run