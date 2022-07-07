 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Kingfish lose to Rockford in series opener

LOVES PARK, Ill. — The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Rockford Rivets 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Rockford scored six runs in the second inning, but only two of the runs allowed were earned.

Kenosha replied in the seventh off of a James McCoy single that scored Gage Williams to make it 6-1. Jacob Tobias also singled to score Taylor Darden to cut it to 6-2 which, which held for the rest of the game.

Ricky Castro was credited with the victory after going six innings and allowing no runs.

Kenosha pitcher Clark Candiotti was charged with the loss after allowing two earned runs in four innings. Drew Howard followed Candiotti and pitched two scoreless innings.

Both Jake Wright and Tony Manzano also pitched scoreless innings.

