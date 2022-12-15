Kingfish release 2023 schedule

Still looking for a last-minute Christmas gift idea for mom and dad?

How about season tickets to the Kenosha Kingfish, the city's popular collegiate summer league team?

It's time to get the calendars out and start looking toward the summer because the Kingfish have released their 2023 schedule.

The 72-game slate features 36 home games and 36 road games per the Northwoods League format.

Opening Day at Historic Simmons Field will be on Monday, May 29 as the Kingfish host the defending Northwoods League champion Kalamazoo Growlers at 1:35 p.m.

The schedule wraps up with a two-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets on August 7-8 before the team finishes the season on a four-game road trip.

The full schedule is available on the team's website, northwoodsleague.com/kenosha-kingfish.

The Kingfish finished 33-38 overall in 2022. They were in fifth place of the Great Lakes East division of the Northwoods League.