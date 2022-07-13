Kingfish shut out Kalamazoo in series opener

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kenosha Kingfish defeated Kalamazoo Growlers 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Kenosha struck first in the second inning courtesy of a Zach Carinci double that scored Drake Westcott to make it 1-0. Kenosha added one more off of a Rail Gilliam sacrifice fly that scored Taylor Darden to make it 2-0.

In the eighth inning, Kenosha added two more runs off of a Josh Leslie walk that scored Darden and a Zac Rice walk that scored Carinci to make it 4-0. They added one more in the ninth off of a Carinci double that scored Westcott to make it 5-0 which held for Kenosha to take the opener.

Gavin Brasosky was charged with the loss after recording five innings and allowing two runs.

Kenosha pitcher Sam Bass was credited with the win after throwing four innings, conceding zero runs. He relieved Drew Howard, who lasted one inning conceding no runs. Jake Wright followed Bass conceding zero runs in two innings of work. Jesse Wainscott threw a shutout eighth and Grayson Thurman closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.