BASEBALL

Kingfish thump Jackrabbits

  • 0

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Kokomo Jackrabbits 10-2 on Saturday night.

Bobby Atkinson h/s

Atkinson

Kenosha opened the scoring in the first inning off of a Bobby Atkinson RBI single that scored Parker Stinson to make it 1-0.

Kokomo responded in the bottom of the first with one run when Jon Jon Gazdar reached on an error to make it 1-1. Kenosha got the run back in the second when Atkinson walked to score Taylor Darden to make it 2-1.

In the fourth, Josh Leslie hit a two-RBI single to increase the lead to 5-1. Kokomo made it 5-2 in the sixth, before Kenosha put up five runs over the last two frames to seal the deal.

Jackson Krueger was charged with the loss after throwing 2.2 innings and allowing three runs.

Clark Candiotti h/s

Candiotti

Kenosha pitcher Clark Candiotti was credited with the win after throwing five innings, conceding one run. Bryant Bagshaw relieved Candiotti, throwing one inning and allowing one run. Jake Wright threw two innings of shutout ball. Tony Manzano added a scoreless inning in the ninth.

