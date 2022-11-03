Knecht, Prondzinski lead Bradford swimmers at Southeast Conference tournament

RACINE — While they didn't finish among the top teams, the Bradford swim squad still had a few strong finishes at last weekend's Southeast Conference meet at Racine Case High School.

Claire Knecht reeled two personal-best performances, and Sophia Prondzinski wasn't far behind.

The Red Devils don't have the greatest numbers in terms of roster, and the youth club teams send a lot of girls to Indian Trail for high school, but four seniors stuck it out in 2022 and enjoyed one last conference meet.

Knecht, Prondzinski, McKenna Wolf and Marissa Reyes are the Red Devils' leaders, and it showed last weekend.

On Saturday, Knecht swam two personal bests, including medaling in the 100 freestyle by placing second overall with a time of 56:81. She also took third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.92).

Bradford head coach Quinton Maydaniuk said his squad had an "awesome" conference tournament.

"All of the swimmers swam lifetime bests," he said. "These lifetime bests are well-deserved by the team members who have been training hard since August 9th."

"At sectionals I am looking forward to seeing the team members improve on their times and watching fast swimming."

Knecht, Prondzinski, Wolf and junior Grecia Tenorio took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:51.71, besting their seeding time by a whopping eight seconds.

Prondzinski took fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:06.38.

Reyes finished 14th in the 50 freestyle.

In the 500 freestyle, Prondzinski placed sixth.

As a team, Bradford finished in last place, sixth, with 332 points.