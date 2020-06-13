Kneeling for Nine in Kenosha Saturday
Kneeling for Nine in Kenosha Saturday

A group of people  gathered in Kenosha’s Civic Center Park Saturday afternoon to honor the memory of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.

They called for an end to police brutality and the environment of systemic racism that has served to foster injustice against African Americans.

They united as part of the “Kneel for Nine” movement, recalling the last nine minutes of Floyd’s life while in custody as he was being held down, an officer’s knee to his neck.

Theirs was one of hundreds of protests going on throughout the globe Saturday in a call for justice.

