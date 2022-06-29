Knicks trade Noel, Burks

The New York Knicks are trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said Tuesday, moves that free up nearly $20 million more for free agency.

Having already agreed to send Kemba Walker to the Pistons on draft night, the Knicks have shed nearly $30 million in salary for next season in advance of free agency opening Thursday night.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade would not become official Tuesday. It was first reported by ESPN, which said the Knicks would also send the Pistons two second-round picks and cash.

Burks, who replaced Walker in the starting lineup last season, is due to make $10 million next season. Noel, who battled injuries throughout the season, and Walker are both slated to earn slightly above $9 million.

The Knicks will take that shopping, with the Dallas Mavericks aware they have been eyeing guard Jalen Brunson. Starting swingman RJ Barrett is also eligible for a contract extension.

• The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal that would send guards Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday.

The trade becomes the latest move by Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth to reshape the lineup around two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Barton and Morris were both starters last season on a Nuggets team that was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by eventual champion Golden State.

ESPN and The Athletic were the first to announce a deal was in the works.

Barton averaged 14.7 points and Morris 12.6 points on an injury-riddled Denver team that was missing point guard Jamal Murray (ACL recovery) for the entire year and Michael Porter Jr. (back) for most of it.

Both Barton and Morris have been key components, but the emergence of Bones Hyland gave the Nuggets the flexibility to orchestrate this type of trade.

Caldwell-Pope started 77 games for Washington, where he averaged 13.2 points and shot 39% from 3-point range. On top of that — and this should endear him to Denver coach Michael Malone — he's a strong perimeter defender.

The 29-year-old Caldwell-Pope won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

• The NBA is returning to Seattle — for the preseason, that is.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers will play a preseason game at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 3, the teams announced Wednesday.

It will be the first NBA event since the former KeyArena was gutted and reconstructed as the home of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

The final event in the previous version of the building was a NBA preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in October 2018. That game was the first NBA event in the arena after the departure of the SuperSonics for Oklahoma City following the 2008 season.

Baseball

Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer took their next steps Wednesday toward returning to New York's rotation.

DeGrom, sidelined since last July 7, threw 27 pitches to hitters in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and could progress to a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.

“We'll see how he feels tomorrow,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said after watching on video from Citi Field. “Tomorrow, if he feels well, we'll probably be able to talk about that next step.”

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, the 34-year-old right-hander missed the second half of last season because of right forearm tightness. He returned and made spring training starts on March 22 and 27, then was sidelined by a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. He did not throw another bullpen session until June 4.

“He hasn't had anything that has taken him off schedule so far,” Showalter said. “You can tell he's upbeat about where he is. The body language, more than anything."

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been sidelined since straining his left oblique muscle while pitching against St. Louis on May 18. He was to make his second rehab start for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night, taking the mound against the Hartford Yard Goats.

“I was going to send him a 'good luck with the Yard Goats,' but I don't think he'd take it well," Showalter said. “I think I will, anyway.”

Scherzer threw 65 pitches last Tuesday for Binghamton against Reading, allowing two runs and three hits in 3⅓ innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo is asking a U.S. judge to order a woman's lawyer to pay more than $626,000 for losing a lawsuit to get the international soccer star to pay millions of dollars after claiming in 2018 that Ronaldo raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier.

In a bluntly worded court document, Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, asks U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to make the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, personally responsible for the amount.

Stovall did not immediately respond Tuesday to telephone and email messages. Text messages to associate Larissa Drohobyczer were not answered. They are due to file an answer with the court by July 8.

Dorsey on June 10 kicked the case out of court to punish Stovall for “bad-faith conduct” and the improper use of leaked and stolen documents to pursue the case.

Stovall “crossed the border of ethical behavior before he filed this action, and his disregard for the rules of this court has continued unabated,” the judge found.

