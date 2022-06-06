Knights of Columbus Assembly Plan to Host a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Saturday, June 11th

The Knights of Columbus Assembly 1201 will be hosting their annual Flag Retirement Ceremony on Saturday, June 11th at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, located at 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie. The ceremony is set to take place in the East parking lot, at the Easter vigil and flag retirement fire pit which was put together by the Knights of Columbus last year. The ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m.

The ceremony is set to last around 20 minutes long and will include the reciting of several prayers and readings, as well as the playing of TAPS as the burning of old and worn flags is commenced. If you are interested in retiring your own old or worn flags, collection bins are located at Ace Hardware, 3505 80th St, Kenosha, and St. Peter’s Perish at 2224 30th Ave, Kenosha. Flags will also be accepted at the ceremony location on the day of which the event is held. Knights of Columbus Assembly 1201 will be at Ace Hardware on Flag Day, June 14th, handing out American Flag pins and collecting proceeds which will then be used to purchase new American flags.