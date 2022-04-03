Knights of Columbus continues fundraising to help those in Ukraine

The Knights of Columbus continues to raise funds to help those impacted by the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Just over a month into the campaign, Knights of Council 973 has raised over $8,000 locally, and globally Knights have raised over $8.2 million.

As the situation in Ukraine continues to change, the need to support refugees continues to grow. The Knights of Columbus will be working with councils in Poland as well as the Latin and Greek Catholic Churches in Ukraine to provide temporary shelter, food, medical supplies, clothing, and communications. Donation amounts go 100% to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Those wishing to donate can mail a check to Knights of Columbus (Ukraine Fund) 2318 63rd St. Kenosha, WI 53143.

For more information, contact Dr. David L. Kreutz at bdkreutz@yahoo.com.

