U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said he opposes new gun laws and blamed “wokeness” and critical race theory for school shootings, days after a gunman in…
Kenosha Police continue to investigate reports of gunfire and a crash into the House of Gerhard early Saturday morning.
A 24-year-old motorcyclist who died after losing control of his vehicle while driving southbound on State Highway 32 in the 9900 Block, Thursd…
Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died May 20 after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot.
The Kenosha man who posed as a teenager online to convince a 16-year-old Illinois girl to send him explicit photos was sentenced to five years…
Kenosha Police are investigating the death of a Kenosha woman found dead in a Downtown hotel room on Wednesday.
The Milwaukee man accused of shooting a Kenosha woman to death in a Downtown hotel is being held on $1 million bond here.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Police in Burlington, Wisconsin, said federal investigators are helping sort out a hot-air balloon crash that sent three people to the hospital after their balloon fell to the ground and collided with a moving train.
A 41-year-old Kenosha man was charged with with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl after police were call for a shots fired complaint …
