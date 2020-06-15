KPD seeking information on injured woman

Kenosha Police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying an injured Kenosha woman and investigating what happened to her.

In a release over the weekend, Kenosha Police identified the woman as a 28-year-old Kenosha resident named Tera, with no last name given.

Tera may have been the victim of a crime. She is not able to speak to investigators and is in critical condition at an area hospital. Kenosha Police believe that Tera would have last had contact with friends, family or acquaintances the night of June 2, 2020.

If you have information about Tera, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262- 656-7333.

Callers can reference Kenosha Police case # 2020-27628.

