KPD seeking information on injured woman
View Comments

KPD seeking information on injured woman

Kenosha Police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying an injured Kenosha woman and investigating what happened to her.

In a release over the weekend, Kenosha Police identified the woman as a 28-year-old Kenosha resident named Tera, with no last name given.

Tera may have been the victim of a crime. She is not able to speak to investigators and is in critical condition at an area hospital. Kenosha Police believe that Tera would have last had contact with friends, family or acquaintances the night of June 2, 2020.

If you have information about Tera, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262- 656-7333.

Callers can reference Kenosha Police case # 2020-27628.

IN PHOTOS: Group holds Kneeling for Nine rally in Kenosha Saturday

1 of 7
TERA

Tera

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dollar General pulls out of Bristol
News

Dollar General pulls out of Bristol

  • Updated

Dollar General abruptly withdrew its plans Wednesday to build on Highway 50 in Bristol – just days after a rezoning request was approved by th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics