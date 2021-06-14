KTEC granted $900,000 for new high school

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has awarded Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum a $900,000 grant to bolster plans to expand it into a high school.

The grant money is part of $13.5 million worth of federal grants for the planning, opening, or expanding of state charter schools.

KTEC Principal Angela Andersson said they plan to open their doors to high school students by September 2022, after a year of planning.

“We’re excited about the possibilities this brings to the community,” Andersson said, “This is about returning that idea of dignity to work in technical fields.”

The exact location of any new KTEC High School has yet to be determined. The school currently operates two facilities: KTEC-East at 6811 18th Ave; and KTEC-West at 5710 32nd Ave. Both have students in grades K-8, with KTEC-West also housing Pre-K students.

Andersson said they applied for the grant back in February, trying to take their 4-K through eighth-grade model, which starts students learning and even programming as early as 4 years-old, and expanding it into high school.

The grant will pay for the training of new staff, equipment, and the planning of the school.