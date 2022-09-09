KTEC-West receives grant from American Heart Association

KTEC-West is one of 64 schools to receive a grant from the American Heart Association.

The grant, which totals $2,300, will be used to purchase heart monitors.

The grants are a part of the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge school-based programs that provide age-appropriate curriculum to educate students about healthy living.

Grant recipients are able to expand their schools’ wellness offerings with additions such as physical activity equipment, water bottle filling stations and educator training opportunities on their campuses to encourage their students to stay healthy and active. The application process was open to all schools that participated in the school-based programs in the 2021-22 school year.

“Meeting kids where they are on their path to a healthy lifestyle is critical to the mission of the American Heart Association as we know that healthy habits in childhood help support long term health,” said Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, the AHA’s Chief Medical Officer for Prevention. “It is our intention that these grants help our valued Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge schools supplement resources to enrich the physical and mental wellness of their students.”

With deep roots in physical activity, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge have expanded beyond the gym to meet the needs of today’s youth and educators as science has proven the strong connection between physical and mental health.

The Kids Heart Challenge offers a variety of physical activities to get elementary students’ hearts pumping such as dance, basketball or jumping rope paired with digital mission to learn life-saving skills such as Hands-Only CPR.

The American Heart Challenge is a service-learning program for middle and high school students. The program also helps boost heart health and self-esteem, while reducing stress and anxiety through programs featuring yoga, dance and obstacle courses.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, only 20% of kids get enough activity to meet physical activity recommendations.

Both the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge are rooted in proven science, which has shown that kids who are regularly active have a better chance of a healthy adulthood.