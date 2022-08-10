KUSD announces timeline for superintendent search

The Kenosha Unified School District released a timeline for its search for a new superintendent Wednesday morning in a press release.

According to the release, the KUSD board of education met to review the superintendent applications. The search for a new superintendent has been underway since earlier this year and is being led by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

Six initial applicants from the July 20 deadline were chosen to move forward to the first round of interviews, which will be held Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, according to the release. After the first round of interviews, the board will select the final slate of candidates deemed qualified for the position.

"In accordance with state law, and in an effort to honor applicants’ wishes, names will not be released until final candidates have been selected to move forward to the final round of interviews to be held Sept. 6," according to the press release.

The timeline for the ongoing search is as follows:

● Application deadline - July 20, 2022

● Board of Education review of applications - Aug. 8, 2022

● First round of interviews with the Board of Education and KUSD Leadership Council - Aug. 17 and 18, 2022

● Final round of Board of Education interviews - Sept. 6, 2022

● Community forum/feedback sessions - Sept. 6, 2022

○ Details regarding when and where these will be held will be forthcoming

● Final selection by the Board of Education - No later than Sept. 7 or 8, 2022

When a final candidate is selected, a contract will be negotiated and the candidate will be brought before the Board of Education in a public meeting for formal approval. The date and time of that meeting has not been set. The start date will be negotiated along with the terms and conditions of the contract.