KUSD annual meeting draws calm and orderly participation

In a stark contrast to last year's annual meeting of electors for the Kenosha Unified School District, the Tuesday night meeting at the Indian Trail Academy and High School auditorium, 6800 60th St, presented calm and orderly participation from both residents and non-residents of the district.

During the 2021 annual meeting of electors, residents in attendance voted to slash board member salaries and reimbursements and reduce the proposed tax levy from $88,907,061 to $86,000,000, according to a previous Kenosha News report.

The meeting began with a presentation of the proposed 2022-23 budget by Tarik Hamdan, the district's chief financial officer.

During the budget presentation, Hamdan explained the equalization aid the district receives from the state is based on a formula that includes the property value within the district. Within the formula, if the property values are higher, then there will be a smaller amount of equalization aid granted to a district.

"The revenue limit authority is dictated to us based on our enrollment (and previously discussed formula factors)," Hamdan said. "So whereas another municipality or another state allows for that mill rate to go up by a certain percentage, that's not the case for us."

KUSD's equalized property values are projected to grow by 18%, which equates to around $2.1 billion. The state average projected growth is 14%

"So what that means for us is not more tax revenue," Hamdan said. "Different states fund education different ways. Wisconsin caps our revenue at the (equalization formula). That formula first sets our total allowed revenue, the state tells us how much they'll give us and we can tax for the difference."

Due to the projected property value growth, and therefore an estimated decrease in state aid, the district proposed an $84.9 million total tax levy, which includes $71,092,039 for the general fund, $12,311,491 for the debt service fund and $1,500,000 for the community service fund.

The estimated mill rate would be $6.24 per $1,000 of property value.

"We have no control over what property is assessed in each of the different municipalities," Hamdan said. "What we have is the tax bill to each municipality. The municipality will take that dollar amount, do their own assessments and figure who gets what portion within the municipality.

The equalized property value and equalization aid amounts have not been finalized yet, and won't be until October. Both factors have an impact on any tax levy changes.

What was presented at the Tuesday meeting was passed by residents in attendance.

Also passed at the meeting was a motion to continue to pay board members a salary of $6,500 per year and a limit of $60 per day to board members for "loss of actual earnings when on school business" per district policy 8640.

There was some dissent on the amount, with Eric Meadows saying it was too much and the board should feel the same financial "pinch" as the district, and Kyle Flood arguing the amount should be more to entice younger people to run for a position.

"How is this school board going to get younger members? How is the school board going to get members of lower income levels if we aren't compensating those folks for their time?" Flood asked. "Would you take a job that paid you that (amount)? I wouldn't. Let's pay people better to serve their community. Not pay them a living, but pay them for their time."