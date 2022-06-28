KUSD board of education passed motion to approve a new location for LakeView Technology Academy

The Kenosha Unified School District board of education passed a motion to approve the relocation of LakeView Technology Academy to the site of the former Chrysler plant in a meeting on Tuesday.

The relocation would cost an estimated $18.4 million, but would be divided between financial support from the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance Foundation, the city of Kenosha, Gateway Technical College and the pending sale of land adjacent to and across the street from Bong State Park.

"We're not funding $18.4 million," said Beth Ormseth, the KUSD interim superintendent. "We're basically renting this, so we are covering the cost of the mortgage, for lack of a better word."

The new location of LakeView would be the same class size as the original location, but there would be facilities for Gateway Technical College Students, for example, to use when regular LakeView classes are not using them.

"Programming at LakeView is not slated to change," Ormseth said. "It really is expansion (which) becomes these part-time pathways where we can expose more KUSD students to these pathways (and) it can use better use of the equipment."

Another positive point raised about the move was the improved accessibility to the school.

"The relocation would also allow the school to expand and offer more families access to LakeView," Ormseth said. "The ability to get a brand new building and offer the LakeView pathways to more students, and do it on a city bus line in the central city kind of really made sense for us."

Board members were also interested to know what the cost of the deferred maintenance is on the current location.

Patrick Finnemore, director of facilities for KUSD, said the cost to complete all deferred maintenance tasks over the next five years would be $1.4 million.

Tarik Hamdan, KUSD chief financial officer, said the lease agreement extension for the current LakeView location will expire June 30, 2023.

"We do not have that (the option to extend the lease) yet," Hamdan said. "The board will have to re-negotiate the lease if we're going to stay."

The tentative project timeline is based on occupying the new building for the 2024-2025 school year with design taking place from June 1 to Oct. 31, the creation of a bid package in early November, the bid window opening at end the end of November or start of December and construction beginning in April 2024.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a motion to return to the district's pre-pandemic emergency school closing policy, which means students will not be expected to participate in virtual classes during snow days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.