Members of Kenosha Unified’s teaching and learning team invite parents/guardians and community members to review and provide feedback on potential instructional materials for high school courses, as well as elementary social studies.

To participate in the high school curriculum review, individuals should visit https://bit.ly/3wYcTAr between Feb. 6, and Feb.13, to review materials and submit feedback via the form embedded on the site.

Individuals with questions may contact Jennifer Lawler, coordinator of secondary mathematics and science, at jlawler@kusd.edu or 262-359-6311 or Aaron Williams, Kenosha Unified coordinator of career and technical education, at awilliam@kusd.edu or 262-359-6304.

To participate in the elementary social studies instructional material review, individuals should visit the Savvas Demo Site, sites.google.com/view/wi-kusd-savvas-k-5-ss/home?authuser=3, between Feb. 6, and Feb. 17, to review materials and submit feedback via a Google Form, docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSesubyoNT0viPKJEY3Cn3Jxdw4IbAEvx84rI77qjpqMmEQNhA/viewform, by Feb. 17.

Individuals with questions may contact Mary Hoover, coordinator of elementary reading and social studies, at mhoover@kusd.edu or 262-359-6302.