KUSD hosts budget workshop, exercises for the joint standing committee

Members of the Kenosha Unified School District joint standing committees of audit/budget/finance, curriculum/program, personnel and planning/facilities came together to engage in a school budget activity, and subsequent discussions, in a joint standing committee meeting Tuesday evening.

At the start of the meeting, Kenosha Unified Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan introduced an activity in which groups were given an imaginary financial scenario for a fake school district and the task of adjusting the budget to reach the needed net total reductions.

Groups marked "yes," "no" or "maybe" on a google doc worksheet on the budget items they wanted to keep or eliminate.

The imaginary school district was described as having 20,000 students, declining enrollment, high healthcare costs, a community with strong values, pride and engagement, a need for a strategic plan, a fund balance within board policy, physical buildings that have remained in good shape, a dip in the district report card and class sizes that are close to exceeding the limit for school board policies.

In the first scenario, healthcare costs were projected in increase by $4 million and the revenue limit authority, which is the maximum amount of money a district can raise through state aid and property tax for the general, non-referendum debt and capital expansion funds, decreased by $2 million. The needed net total reduction was $6 million.

Groups discussed the list of action items, which indicated costs and savings to the budget, and made decisions on what to keep or cut with a 20 minute time limit for each scenario.

In the first scenario, some "hard no's" for some groups included cutting sports and theater programs and classroom teacher reductions.

Some groups had "wild cards," which allowed them to modify or create new budget items. In the fist scenario, some of the wild cards were school consolidation and reducing curriculum.

In the second scenario, the healthcare costs were projected to increase by $4 million and the revenue limit authority was projected to decrease by $5 million. The needed net reductions were $9 million.

Groups stated they had an easier time going through the budget because there was some familiarity with the items after scenario one. However, as Hamdan pointed out, some "no's" and "maybe's" for reductions from scenario one became a "yes" to the reduction. One example of that was a consensus among all six groups to consolidate schools in the second scenario.

Some of the wild card suggestions were using a fee collection agency to collect regular school and student fees from parents and eliminating middle school sports.

In the third and final scenario, the healthcare costs were projected to increase by $4 million, the revenue limit authority was projected to decrease by $5 million and a grant for $3 million is ending and the amount is to be moved into the general fund. The needed net reductions were $12 million.

Some of the wild card suggestions for cuts included eliminating fourth and fifth grade orchestra, closing three schools, eliminating noncertified staff and cutting some of the reduction amounts in half.

At the conclusion of the activity, many groups expressed how it was "not fun" and the decisions were not easy to make.

Weiss pointed out that the school district budgets are typically 75% staff-related -- if not higher -- so the decision making process is not easy.

"In most schools, 75% of the budget is salary and benefits, and we are right around that, if not a bit higher than that 75%," Weiss said. "So when we talk about some of those things that aren't that, we are nibbling on the edges, unfortunately, when you get into numbers like the numbers we were looking at tonight."