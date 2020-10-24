KUSD invites public to virtual review of school board policies

The Kenosha Unified School Board has scheduled a special meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Educational Support Center at 3600 52nd St.

Citizens are urged to watch the meeting via the district’s live stream. The purpose of this meeting is for views and comments by the public regarding board policies on employee anti-harassment, student equal opportunity and nondiscrimination in education, non-discrimination guidelines related to students who are transgender and students nonconforming to gender role stereotypes, and bullying.

A virtual option for views and comments by the public will now be available at KUSD Regular and Special School Board meetings via Google Meet, which requires users to have the Google browser installed.

To sign up to speak, both virtual and in-person speakers may utilize that sign-up form or call the Superintendent’s office at 262-359-6320.

All requests to speak virtually must be received no later than 24 hours prior to the posted start of the meeting to ensure verification of email addresses. Once emails are verified, virtual speakers will be sent a link to the Google Meet.

