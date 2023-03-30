The Kenosha Unified boardroom in the Educational Support Center erupted in cheer and applause Tuesday night as the school board unanimously approved the 2023-24 district capital improvement plan, which included the replacement of the Bradford High School fieldhouse floor.

The project, which involves removing both layers of flooring, demolishing and removing the concrete subfloor, installing a new storm water management system, pouring a new concrete subfloor, installing a new wood and rubber gym floor and installing new bleachers, will cost an estimated $2.8 million.

It will be partially funded with $400,000 from the district’s capital projects fund and partially funded with $2.4 million of the $2.8 million one-time funds the district received from the closure of the Pleasant Prairie Tax Incremental District No. 2.

For decades, the structural issues of the fieldhouse flooring has caused safety issues including puddles of water, slippery surfaces and uneven flooring. Water was also frequently trapped within the rubber flooring, which would have to be cut open and then resealed to remove the bubbling from the trapped water.

Public feedback

During the public comments portion of the meeting, several coaches, student athletes and members of the community shared their experiences with the fieldhouse floor.

Bradford High School senior Nevaeh Thomas said she was lucky she was not injured playing basketball on that floor.

“The bubbles, the seams and the depressions in the floor impact the players on the court and put players at risk of injury.” Thomas said. “As a scholarship athlete, the Bradford High School (fieldhouse) floor has put my future, and other college-level athletes at risk. I am very fortunate to have come out after four years with no injuries, but I have teammates and past players who were not as lucky. Some of their injuries were career-ending.”

Bradford High School senior Keany Parks said he heard other basketball players talk about preferring to play at Tremper High School or Indian Trail High School and Academy.

“Other schools do not want to participate in athletic activities at Bradford, due to the fieldhouse flood,” Parks said. “And therefore, we as a district and as a school are losing potential revenue as a result of often not being able to host regional or sectional events.”

Shawnelle Gross, an assistant football and basketball coach at Bradford, said the fieldhouse has become a laughingstock among high school gymnasiums.

“I went to an athletic conference in Madison over the weekend, and we became the laughingstock of the conference because they talked about our floor,” Gross said. “I’m proud of Bradford. I’m proud of KUSD, and to feel like we are a low-class, low-budget district made me feel bad in front of all our peers.”

Sabrina Landry, a Kenosha resident, pointed out the lawsuits students and families could have filed for the injuries caused by the faulty floor.

“The fact that students have had career-ending injuries because of this floor should outrage you all,” Landry said. “Why are these families not suing you guys? These are their careers (and) their scholarships. If I were these kids’ parents, I would be taking action.”

More projects

The fieldhouse floor was one of several approved in the district’s $1.5 million capital improvement plan. Other projects included replacing the Whittier Elementary parking lot, replacing the Educational Support Center elevator, eliminating the well at Somers Elementary, upgrading to LED lighting at Bose, Frank, Vernon/Brompton and Whittier elementary schools, repainting the exterior of Educational Support Center and replacing a portion of the sidewalk on the east side of the building.