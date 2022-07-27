KUSD School board approves preliminary budget for 2022-2023 school year

The KUSD school board approved its preliminary 2022-2023 school year budget in a meeting on Tuesday.

In its planning efforts, before the budget is finalized in October, the school district is anticipating a 600 pupil decrease in enrollment.

The preliminary budget projects a $2.5 million deficit after taking additions and reductions to the budget into account.

Some of the potential additions for the budget include health insurance premium increases and teacher salary schedule levels.

"The major additions are the health insurance costs increases and the the salary increases for staff, which (were) the full maximum what we're allowed to do (based on the) Consumer Price Index ... which is 4.7%," said Tarik Hamdan, chief financial officer for the district.

Another item listed as an addition to the budget was student resource officer contracts, which reimburse law enforcement officers for their time spent at schools.

"SRO contracts are designed so that they reimburse the municipalities. So as their costs go up, like their cost of living adjustments, when the police officers get a salary increase, or their benefit costs increase, we get that increase as well," Hamdan said. "We're reimbursing them for the full cost of their time while they're assigned in our building."

The total cost of potential additions is $12,845,831.

The main potential subtraction to the budget is district funded positions. The total cost of subtractions is $14,509,331.

"When we say reductions, that means that a position that was authorized or budgeted for and last year's budget is no longer authorized or budgeted for in next year's budget," Hamdan said. "We have a big portion of our staffing that's naturally on a letter of appointment, which is kind of like a one year assignment."

He explained that, through attrition such as retirements and resignations naturally open up spots. Every time that happens, KUSD what shifts need to occur.

There will not necessarily be a shortage in staff, though, as some positions will be held by a temporary, grant-funded individual. The total projected reduction in district-funded positions, measured in full-time equivalent, is 101.2. The total projected increase in grant-funded positions, measured in FTE as well, is 57.18.

"We won't feel the full effects of it yet, because we're able to soften that blow by adding back some of the grant and stimulus funded positions," Hamdan said. "When that stimulus money runs out, though, we're going to really feel an effect from that. Those stimulus funded positions are short term, they are tied to the grants and the full weight of those district funded reductions will be felt after those stimulus monies go away."

Stimulus funding from the state will bring $2.5 million into the district's revenue. The stimulus money is one-time money and was straight revenue given to school districts in the state.

The school also has ESSER III funds available, which is a grant from the state that provides funds for schools to prevent and plan to respond to COVID-19. The amount allocated is based on the number and percentage of low income families within a school district.

The funds, which have a performance period ending in 2024, were approved by the board to go toward an elementary regional coordinator position, after school programming, peace learning circles (which teaches de-escalation techniques for conflict resolution) and math recovery. Math recovery includes contracted professional development and elementary teacher professional development for math tier one instruction.

"We'll be refining the budget all the way to October," Hamdan said. "But this gives us kind of the baseline where we're at with preliminary budget, which is for the most part balanced at the moment."