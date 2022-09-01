KUSD students, faculty start first day of school Thursday

They're back!

Students at Nash Elementary School filed into the building Thursday morning for the first day of school for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Unlike last year, students were not expected to come to school with a mask, in addition to their usual back packs and lunch boxes. The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education decided to make mask-wearing optional for students during the 2022-2023 school year.

As previously announced, schools in the district will continue to provide hand sanitizer as well as following cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

There were no COVID-19 vaccine requirements for staff or students in the district to start this academic year.

Nash students were led inside the building by teachers holding decorated signs Once inside, teachers began setting up general classroom organization, such as coordinating lunch arrangements for their classes.

In Kathy Landgraf's kindergarten room, students spent time building Play-Doh snowmen and cookies.

Megan Humphreys third grade class played a game of "this or that," in which students would walk to a side of the room to indicate their choice.

Some choices included hamburgers or hot dogs, which elicited a reaction from students who had a tough time picking one or the other, airplanes or cars and soccer or baseball.

Once students made their decision, Humphreys approached the groups on either side of the room to ask them about their decisions.

Nash Elementary principal Brett Basley said he is excited for the new school year and to create connections that were harder to make during COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's a new year and an opportunity to make connections," Basley said. "So (I'm) excited for the kids to be back in the building and for them to start a new year and make new friendships, and see where this journey goes this year."