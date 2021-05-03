KUSD Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis announces retirement

In addition to her daily duties, Savaglio-Jarvis has supported multiple community organizations, such as Building Our Future, Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Kiwanis, Rotary and others, in a variety of capacities.

Reacting to the announcement, School Board President Yolanda Adams said, “The efforts put forth by Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis the past seven school years is greatly appreciated by many. She is very well liked, and we wish her the very best in her retirement.”

Savaglio-Jarvis said that “It has been breathtaking to witness everyone’s extraordinary efforts over the past seven years and has made me proud and humbled every day to come to work and do my part.

“KUSD has been lauded for its stellar reputation, and in the last seven years we are known across the state for high student performance, innovative teaching, engaging extracurricular activities, and award-winning fine arts and athletic programs,” Savaglio-Jarvis said. “From our dedicated staff, and building administrators, to our families and business professionals who are the backbone of this wonderful district, we have many individuals who are committed to our students, community and the mission of public education.”

Savaglio-Jarvis concluded that “KUSD is my home and I love this district like no other. It was an honor to return to Kenosha in 2005 and I am most grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this extraordinary school district. I am beyond proud of the work we’ve accomplished as a team and look forward to watching KUSD flourish for many years to come.”

