KUSD's declining enrollment consistent with continued slide in birth rate; growth in property values expected to reduce state aid

The Kenosha Unified School District’s enrollment for the 2022-23 academic year continued a downward trend following a slight increase a year ago, according to the latest districtwide data.

The district saw a decrease of 433 students for a total of 19,187 students enrolled for the current school year compared with 19,620 students a year ago, according to the Sept. 16 “Third Friday Count.”

Last year, district enrollment was up by just 37 students, an anomaly among the data.

On an annual basis, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction requires districts to gather and report an enrollment headcount of students who receive primary educational services from their respective districts on the third Friday in September. The department then uses the figure to determine state revenue limits, which is the amount of funding Kenosha Unified is entitled to receive from general state aid and local tax levies. Those dollar amounts, however, will not be available from the state until next month.

In a February report to the School Board, district administration had initially projected a decrease of 552 students. District officials said the large decline was based upon multiple factors, but mainly the decreasing birth rate.

Birth rates fall

Since 2009, birth rates in the district’s boundary area—which includes Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers — has continued to slide, averaging about 500 fewer children born each year compared with a high of 1,953 births in 2008.

“The approximately 500 less births is a major component that will continue to affect KUSD for the next several years,” Kris Keckler, Unified’s chief information officer in the Educational Accountability office, said Wednesday. “Obviously not all students attend KUSD, so this number decrease will fluctuate.”

Keckler said parents can opt to make other educational choices including open enrollment, homeschooling and private schools that will affect district enrollment.

“We will have a declining birth rate impact for at least the next five years, and most likely a few years longer,” he said.

During Tuesday’s annual meeting of electors, Tarik Hamdan, the district’s chief financial officer, said that at the time administration began building the proposed 2022-23 budget, the district had originally projected a enrollment decline with 600 fewer student full-time equivalents in the Third Friday headcount.

“If that comes true (it) would be a projected revenue loss of $6.3 million of revenue limit authority,” he said. It would also mean the district would have $440,000 less per pupil aid to work with next year.

Better than original projections

He said, however, that the most recent Third Friday County figures “show a little bit better results,” adding about 150 student full-time equivalents or a decline of 450, which would lessen the blow.

Property values also increased in the district in large part due to the closing out of a tax incremental finance district that had previously been in effect for the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

With the expiration of what was once known as the village’s TID No. 2, $670 million was added to the tax rolls, contributing to the district’s overall growth in value, about 18% from $11.5 billion to $13.6 billion, or just over $2 billion. Typically, with the greater equalized valuation, state aid decreases and would result in an increase in the levy. But, it’s not that simple, Hamdan said.

“The revenue limit authority calculation and the state aid calculation are two separate things and they are based on variables from different points in time. In our situation, we are experiencing multiple years of consecutive declines in enrollment and our overall total authority is declining because of that by about $6.3 million. The state equalization aid variables have a lag in them so they are based on prior year variables such as enrollment, equalized property values, and shared costs,” he said.

As a result, the full 18% growth in property value and “the full extent of the additional enrollment loss” would not be realized in this year’s aid formula and the district is projecting a loss of about $1.5 million in the state aid relevant to the revenue limit formula, said Hamdan. Because the district is reducing its total capacity by $6.3 million and the state aid is being reduced by just $1.5 million, it is left with about $4.8 million in reduced levy authority. In other words, the levy, which was $89.7 million this year is also trending downward to $84.9 million, or the amount set at the annual meeting last week.

Unified is expected to receive re-calculated and finalized figures for property values on Oct. 1 and revenue limit, state aid and tax levy by Oct. 15.

Largest decreases in 2nd, 7th grades

Keckler said the largest grade level decreases were in 2nd and 7th grades, where there were 125 and 139 fewer students, respectively.

“Grade 2 went down minus 125 students from the prior year, but this would still be the first COVID group that didn’t enroll in the early education grades,” he said. “Grade 7 went down 139 students, and this is the expected large one year birth rate drop going back to the recession of 2008-09. This decrease will continue to roll up a grade level each year. This was a large single year drop, but then we have only had declining births each year so far.”

While enrollment at Whittier Elementary dropped by 146 students, according to officials, the population loss was consistent with the district’s moving of the virtual school program from Whittier to Kenosha e-School this year.

Enrollment, staffing

Keckler said the district also uses the enrollment figures to manage staffing needs. He said that over the last few years, the district’s staffing levels have decreased along with enrollments and COVID pandemic relief and stimulus funding have been used to add temporary grants to address the overall achievement gap.

“There are no current plans to alter any locations, though there is a general budget committee working on reviewing all of the KUSD expenses for consideration, which could include locations, programs, extracurricular activities, etc.,” he said.