Lake Geneva Council votes down masks requirement

Lake Geneva residents and visitors will not be required to wear face masks in public as a way of controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Despite a petition signed by 2,000 people urging the public health safeguard, the Lake Geneva City Council voted July 27 not to implement such a requirement.

The issue was decided by a razor-thin margin of 5-4, with Mayor Charlene Klein casting the deciding vote to block a face mask mandate for crowds in the summer resort town.

The issue came to a vote at City Hall as Walworth County recently surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, double the number that had been recorded one month earlier. Of those, 20 people have died from the contagious upper respiratory virus.

Voting in favor of a face mask mandate were Aldermen Cindy Flower, John Halverson, Shari Straube and Mary Jo Fesenmaier. Voting against were Aldermen Tim Dunn, Joan Yunker, Ken Howell and Richard Hedlund, along with the mayor.

Straube said she was in favor of requiring people to wear face masks because it would help control the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's common sense," Straube said. "It's an actual barrier obstructing that virus from transmitting from one human being to another."