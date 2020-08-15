Lake Geneva might boost Riviera wedding rental rates again

The cost of renting Lake Geneva’s iconic Riviera for a wedding reception could jump $1,600 — about 40 percent — to help the city pay for renovations to the building.
Members of the Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee have recommended boosting the rental fee for non-residents, but some Lake Geneva aldermen already are calling the increase excessive.
Just last year, the city raised the rental fee by as much as $900 for wedding receptions in the popular lakefront venue.
Aldermen voiced opposition to the new increase Aug. 4 during a meeting of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee.
“I don’t have a problem raising it 5 percent or 15 percent,” Alderman Richard Hedlund said. “But I think a 40-percent increase is getting a little crazy.”
After borrowing money to pay for about $2 million in repairs to the Riviera, city officials are looking for ways of financing perhaps about $4 million in upgrades on the historic lakefront tourism and event center.
Under the ad hoc group’s proposal, wedding rental rates for non-residents would increase from $3,900 to $5,500 for Saturday receptions; from $3,400 to $4,750 for Friday and Sunday; and from $1,250 from $1,750 for Monday through Thursday.
Rates for Lake Geneva residents would remain $1,950 for Saturdays, $1,700 for Fridays and Sundays, and $625 Monday through Thursday.
The ad hoc committee was created at Mayor Charlene Klein’s request to make recommendations to the Lake Geneva City Council on the long-discussed restoration project of the city-owned Riviera.
Fred Gahl, a member member of the committee, said increasing the wedding reception rental rates for non-residents would be a good way to raise money for Riviera improvements.
Gahl said the Riviera’s current rental rates are too low compared with other venues. He said it costs between $4,500 to $7,500 for people to rent other spots in the region for wedding events.
“We’re selling now at a discounted rate,” he said.
Officials could not provide projections of how much the rental increase would generate for the Riviera project.
Klein, who also serves on the ad hoc group, said because officials do not know how many non-residents will be booking weddings at the Riviera the next couple of years, it is difficult to predict how much the city could raise from a 40-percent rate increase.
“We don’t know, with the pandemic, what will happen going forward in 2022,” Klein said. “It could be substantial, if everything is back to normal by then, and the facility is booked every weekend like it used to be.”
The coronavirus pandemic caused many Riviera wedding parties to be postponed or canceled this year.
Stephanie Copsey, the city’s marketing director for the Riviera, said most weddings that were booked for 2020 have been rescheduled until 2021.
“There is a lot of rescheduling and a lot of detailed planning and booking for 2021,” Copsey said.
If the city approved the rental rate increase for the Riviera, it would apply only to new bookings.
Some aldermen voiced support for boosting the rates again, but not by as much as 40 percent.
Alderman John Halverson said a 40-percent increase would be too much. Halverson said officials should consider the issue further before adjusting the Riviera rates.
“I don’t think we should pass it until the research has been done,” Halverson said.
Hedlund argued that non-residents bring additional revenue to the city when they hold wedding receptions at the Riviera, because they have guests who stay at the city’s hotels and dine at the restaurants.
Klein said she has calculated that, even with the proposed rate increases, it still would cost non-residents only about $20 per person, on average, to hold their receptions at the Riviera.
“I don’t know of any place that you can rent for less than $20 per person,” she said.
Klein is president of the board that manages Horticultural Hall, a privately owned downtown facility that rents out space for weddings and receptions.
Copsey said city officials should consider a rate increase at the Riviera, but she agreed with aldermen that the ad hoc group’s proposal for a 40-percent hike might discourage out-of-towners from booking the Riviera.
“It might be poorly received with potential clients that are coming in to book a wedding,” Copsey said.
The city last year increased Riviera rental rates from $3,000 to $3,900 for Saturday rentals, from $3,000 to $3,400 for Fridays and Sundays, and from $500 to $1,250 on Monday through Thursday.
The city council finance committee agreed to continue discussing the issue at the next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 18.
Any change in Riviera rental fees would require approval from the full city council.
