Lake Geneva might boost Riviera wedding rental rates again

The ad hoc committee was created at Mayor Charlene Klein’s request to make recommendations to the Lake Geneva City Council on the long-discussed restoration project of the city-owned Riviera.

Fred Gahl, a member member of the committee, said increasing the wedding reception rental rates for non-residents would be a good way to raise money for Riviera improvements.

Gahl said the Riviera’s current rental rates are too low compared with other venues. He said it costs between $4,500 to $7,500 for people to rent other spots in the region for wedding events.

“We’re selling now at a discounted rate,” he said.

Officials could not provide projections of how much the rental increase would generate for the Riviera project.

Klein, who also serves on the ad hoc group, said because officials do not know how many non-residents will be booking weddings at the Riviera the next couple of years, it is difficult to predict how much the city could raise from a 40-percent rate increase.

“We don’t know, with the pandemic, what will happen going forward in 2022,” Klein said. “It could be substantial, if everything is back to normal by then, and the facility is booked every weekend like it used to be.”