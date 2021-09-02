 Skip to main content
Lakefront Trolley ends operation for the season Friday; electric streetcar continues schedule
trolley

Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley will shut down for the season after today's schedule. It is slated to resume operations in May 2022.

 Bill Siel

The City of Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley will end operations for the season on Friday.

Kenosha Area Transit expects to resume rubber-wheel trolley operations in May 2022.

The Kenosha electric streetcar continues operations on the following schedule:

April to December

  • Monday to Friday, 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday, 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 pm.

January and February

  • Monday through Friday, Closed
  • Saturdays and Sundays,10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m

March 1st-31st

  • Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday, 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
