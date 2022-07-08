Lakeshore Pedal Tours celebrates official open for the season

The Lakeshore Pedal Tours held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their pedal taverns Thursday afternoon at the Kenosha Yacht Club, celebrating its official open for the season.

Around 30 people attended the ribbon cutting, and the crowd included various Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC) members, local representatives and local business owners. KACC President Dave Strash said attending ribbon cuttings and other ceremonies for new businesses helps get exposure for the businesses.

“It's one of our [KACC’s] favorite things to do, and that's what we're all about. We're all about promoting businesses to work with other businesses in the area,” Strash said.

Lakeshore Pedal Tours owner and Kenosha Community Sailing Center Board Member Meryl Strichartz said the Pedal Tavern, which was created last year, has been going very well and has been embraced by the community.

“It is so interactive with the city,” Strichartz said. “We just go down the street, we're honking, we're waving. It's your own party and people just embrace it.”

Strichartz said the Kenosha community was very supportive when she announced the Lakeshore Pedal Tours.

“We came off of some really hard times with COVID and the bars and restaurants, so when I rolled into town with this, everyone was really excited,” Strichartz said.

Pedal Tavern driver “Captain” Sarah Christensen said she loves driving the pedal taverns.

“I always loved go karts, and it's pretty much a big go kart,” Christensen said. “I like to blast the music because we're in control of the volume, so my tours are always really loud.”

Christensen also said she particularly likes driving for themed Wednesday tours. On Wednesday and Friday nights, the Lakeshore Pedal Tavern hosts “public mixer tours,” for which guests can buy individual seats and mingle with new people. The mixer tours started this year, Christensen said.

Ultimately, Strichartz said she started the Lakeshore Pedal Tours to support the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.

“It’s all about getting people to know more [about the Sailing Center],” Strichartz said.

The Lakeshore Pedal Tavern is a 14-person open-air pedal bike headquartered out of the Kenosha Yacht Club. The bike requires a minimum of six people to pedal and also has a four-person bench for guests who just want to sit and enjoy the ride. The tavern is BYOB and provides a cooler, and guests can bring three 12-oz. cans per person.

Pedal Tours can be reserved for parties up to 14, or you can sign up to attend a mixer tour on Wednesdays and Fridays. More information is available at https://lakeshorepedal.com/.