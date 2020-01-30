Lance students step up to help Ronald McDonald House

Students at Lance Middle School worked hard this week, not only academically, but also in a humanitarian sense.
Lance middle schoolers spent time Wednesday cutting fabric in order to make blankets for the Ronald McDonald House — a nonprofit organization that strives to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children — in the school's gym.
Debbie Shuppert, a school counselor, and Jessica Freng, a math teacher, coordinated the volunteer activity at the school.