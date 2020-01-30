Lance students step up to help Ronald McDonald House
Lance students step up to help Ronald McDonald House

Students at Lance Middle School worked hard this week, not only academically, but also in a humanitarian sense.

Lance middle schoolers spent time Wednesday cutting fabric in order to make blankets for the Ronald McDonald House — a nonprofit organization that strives to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children — in the school's gym. 

Debbie Shuppert, a school counselor, and Jessica Freng, a math teacher, coordinated the volunteer activity at the school.

