Late-game heroics lift Carthage football over Augustana

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - It hasn't been the most successful season for the Carthage football team, at least in terms of wins, but it's been a season of plenty of highlights.

And last Saturday, the fireworks came late thanks to a game-winning hookup from the Firebirds' version of a hometown hero.

Alex Jarvis is an Indian Trail graduate and current standout wide receiver for the Firebirds, and he came through in the clutch with less than a minute to play as Carthage overcame a 13-0 early hole and won its third game of the year, 37-30, at Augustana, Ill., in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin showdown.

"It was a big win," Carthage coach Dustin Hass said. "Any time you can win in the CCIW on the road, it's a big win."

"I thought the staff put together a really good game plan, and our guys did an amazing job executing it. They played their butts off and made plays in critical situations. It was always hard to win on the road, and they stepped up today."

The Vikings tied up the score at 30-30 with less than a minute to play with a 42-yard field goal.

Then, Jarvis and quarterback Christian Beltran went to work.

After a seven-yard pass, the Firebirds faced 58 yards of field to score a touchdown and probably a good 30 yards to get in field-goal range.

And Hass dialed up Jarvis, after seeing on the previous play Sylvere Campbell was double-covered. He asked Jarvis to beat his man on a simple go route, and it worked.

Beltran fired a 58-yard bomb to Jarvis for the game-winning touchdown with 21 seconds left, and it was party time.

"We went with an empty set the play before and saw the double coverage on Sylvere left 1 on 1 coverage with Alex Jarvis," Hass said. "We sent him vertical and told him to beat his man with speed. Obviously, the O-line did a great job protecting Christian, and Christian made a great throw."

Carthage is now 3-6 overall and 3-5 in the CCIW, with the season finale at home at Art Keller Field at 1 p.m. Saturday against Millikin.

Augustana dropped to 5-4 and 4-4.

Down 13-0 late in the first half, Beltran scored on a six-yard run as Carthage connected on the two-point conversion to head into halftime down 13-8.

In the third, Beltran found Jarvis for a 14-yard touchdown pass to give the Firebirds control of the game, 16-13. Following the Vikings scoring on a touchdown pass, a 59-yard touchdown throw from Beltran found Campbell, and the Firebirds held another lead at 23-20.

In the fourth, Carthage's Nasir Canty added a three-yard touchdown rush for the 30-20 score.

The game seemed to be in hand, but Augustana wasn't done. The Vikings reeled off a 30-yard touchdown pass with 2:27 left to play, got the ball back, and somehow tied things up with 40 ticks on the clock.

That's when Beltran, who threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, the fourth time he's done that this season, stepped up and sent the Firebirds back home on the bus happy.

Canty finished with a season-high 149 yards rushing.

Campbell led the Firebirds with 97 receiving yards on five catches.

Defensively, Chris DiVito tallied 10 tackles and one forced fumble. He entered the game as the nation's leader in total tackles. Zach Hale chipped in eight tackles, while Tanner Ludwig had an interception and three tackles.

Carthage's Oliver Cox added a tackle and forced a fumble.