Lauren Ashley Kowalski, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of child abuse (intentionally cause harm), battery, and disorderly conduct.
Lauren Ashley Kowalski
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Wisconsin State Patrol indicates two injuries in multi-vehicle pileup on I-94 at Hwy. MLat Pleasant Prairie
A multiple-vehicle accident had traffic on Interstate 94 northbound backed up Friday afternoon as emergency crews tended to the scene and work…
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.
A death Kenosha Police were investigating as “suspicious” now appears to have been a medical event, authorities said Thursday.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A son of Mark and Julie Jensen testified Monday in the high-profile jury retrial of his father, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning …
Check out the video of early morning Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie pursuit that ends with vehicle in ditch, suspect in custody
A 31-year-old Kenosha man is in custody after attempting to flee Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police units early Wednesday morning.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.
On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set.
Kenosha sisters to represent U.S. at international synchronized figure skating competition in France
Kenosha teens Audrey and Lindsey Ruth will be on their way across the Atlantic on Monday, to the scenic city of Rouen, France.
An indoor gun range and education facility is coming to the Village of Somers, with the Village Board approving a development agreement during…